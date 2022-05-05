Letter to the editor: Please remember to vote on May 17

Editor:

I would like to take the opportunity to remind residents of the South Glens Falls Central School District that voting for the 2022-23 budget, Envision 2025 capital project proposal, bus proposition and board of education election will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

As always, our district is committed to keeping its focus on developing outstanding academic programs while setting a tax increase that is below the state-imposed tax levy cap. Our highest priority is always to provide a unique and challenging learning experience with opportunities for our students, while maintaining the most affordable cost for education for our local taxpayers.

The budget proposal includes a 2.90% tax levy increase over last year’s budget. The district administration and board of education made significant efforts to balance student and program needs by implementing cost-saving strategies and carefully allocating district reserve funds in order to balance the budget.

Voters will also be able to have their say on a capital project proposal. This $33.6 million plan will make renovations to all district school buildings and upgrade athletic facilities. Through careful planning, we have been able to ensure that this capital project proposal will have no additional tax impact.

A bus proposition and the election of three candidates to the board of education will also be on the ballot.

Please remember to vote and encourage your friends and family members to do the same. As a reminder, registered voters who live in the village of South Glens Falls and town of Moreau should vote at Tanglewood Elementary School. Residents in the towns of Wilton and Northumberland should vote at Ballard Elementary School.

For more information about these proposals, please visit www.sgfcsd.org.

Kristine Orr, South Glens Falls superintendent of schools

