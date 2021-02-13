Letter to the editor: Please pray for nurse and plow driver

Editor:

This letter is in response to the tragic accident at Glens Falls Hospital last week. The loss of a life should not be taken lightly. That young lady was a mom, a daughter, an aunt, a niece, a colleague and best friend. It’s hard to tell how many people were and will be affected by her life and loss.

I have been in a plow truck on and off for a while, on city streets, and for different employers. I can tell you, the toughest place to get behind a plow truck is the Glens Falls Hospital. You have to watch out for parked cars, moving cars, other plow vehicles, signs, curbs, light poles, gas pumps, manhole covers, buildings, fences, walkways, railings, and of course, fellow employees.

People are exhausted after a long day of work, rushing to pick up kids, and we always have someplace to be. We could be talking on the phone, or with fellow workers, there are always distractions in this crazy world. Pay attention to your surroundings, expect those vehicles to be around the hospital, awareness is key to safety so a tragedy like this never happens again.

Please say a prayer for her family and the driver of the plow truck, because his life has been changed forever.

Terry Savage, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0