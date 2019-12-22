Letter to the editor: Please, just Make America Good Again

Editor:

The Republican Party of the past has made a complete transformation from the “Grand Old Party” to the real GOP — the “Got Our Putin” party. On the very day articles of impeachment were debated, who does Trump meet with to debase our White House? The Russian foreign minister! Must be time for Trump’s performance review.

Trump seems unable to repair his legacy of keeping kids in cages. Carlos Vasquez, 16, died horribly and needlessly. He was obviously quite ill with a raging fever. Instead of seeking help, Trump’s agents, paid by us and acting in our names, left this child for hours to die in agony on the cold concrete floor of the cell where he was caged. Like Trump, these agents lied about their culpability.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump Jr. wrote a book to make money off his father’s name. He seeks our sympathy writing that he visited Arlington National Cemetery and all of the graves reminded him of the financial hardships his family has suffered. I visited Arlington and was reminded of my brother and others who died fighting our wars. They will remain dead no matter how many financial hardships junior claims to endure.