Letter to the editor: Please honor the will of the American people

Editor:

If I were to write a letter to President Trump, this is what I would write:

President Trump: Why, sir, are you now punishing the American people? By this I mean all Americans, be they Republican, Democrat, liberal or conservative. Your refusal to concede the results of the 2020 election has put all Americans at risk.

By not allowing a peaceful transition to the next administration, you are placing our national security at risk. Furthermore, you are now hampering the potential process for a vaccination program that would benefit all Americans. You are placing your ego above that of the well-being of all Americans.

The American people have spoken and they are demanding a new administration lead our country. Your far-flung allegations about an "unfair" election have no legitimate base. You need to call off your "Goon Squad" (Giuliani, Graham, your sons, etc.) and stop trying to keep our country divided.

If you are a true patriot you would do right by the American people and proceed to hand over the presidency in a peaceful manner. When you hugged the American flag back a while ago, was that a sincere gesture, or just a ruse? Do the right thing, Mr. President, and honor the will of the American people! God Bless America!

Andy Caruso, Lake George

