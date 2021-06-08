Letter to the editor: Please help to clean up Buttermilk

Editor:

In 2020, Hudson River Recreation Area, known as Buttermilk & Bear Slides, was hit hard with so many illegal activities.

People were camping on day-use sites, destroying flora, people were spray-painting on rocks with hateful messages. There was so much litter throughout the area. many local residents said in their 30 years they had never seen it as bad as it was.

Today, the illegal activity is happening still. People are driving their four-wheelers and dirt bikes on the dirt road in Buttermilk and spinning their tires. People are camping at day use sites and along the river. There are people doing drugs in the parking lots.

Buttermilk & Bear Slides is becoming a party spot once again. Buttermilk & Bear Slides used to be a family camping area — unfortunately, not anymore, since COVID-19.

DEC used to have two permanent forest rangers at Buttermilk, and when there were two rangers, the place felt safer and had less illegal activity. The one forest ranger who patrols Buttermilk also patrols other places as well. There are no extra resources for this forest ranger who patrols Buttermilk.