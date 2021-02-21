Letter to the editor: Please help our Earth survive

Editor:

Our “Friday Night Lights” calls for climate awareness and action. In this planetary emergency, each of Earth's people must figure out how to be heard and effective.

Individual efforts from informed purchase power, plant-based diets, backyard gardens, tree-planting, reduced travel, gas/energy consumption, zero waste efforts are important “small” acts of conservatism; this crisis requires going big and fast at the same time — top-down dynamic inspirational leadership, legislation and broad based mitigation from national, state and local — all are critical.

Eliminating fossil fuels and decarbonization are the huge, tough challenges to reset planetary emissions at less than 1.5 C for a livable planet.

Executive actions must be grounded in lasting legislation. This takes time that’s running out and suffers political compromise.