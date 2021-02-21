Letter to the editor: Please help our Earth survive

Editor:
Our “Friday Night Lights” calls for climate awareness and action. In this planetary emergency, each of Earth's people must figure out how to be heard and effective.
Individual efforts from informed purchase power, plant-based diets, backyard gardens, tree-planting, reduced travel, gas/energy consumption, zero waste efforts are important “small” acts of conservatism; this crisis requires going big and fast at the same time — top-down dynamic inspirational leadership, legislation and broad based mitigation from national, state and local — all are critical.
Eliminating fossil fuels and decarbonization are the huge, tough challenges to reset planetary emissions at less than 1.5 C for a livable planet.
Executive actions must be grounded in lasting legislation. This takes time that’s running out and suffers political compromise.
Greenwashing obfuscates; the American people are divided, politicized into deniers and activists, set apart by misinformation, resistance and manipulation from industry, politicians and corporate interest; lack of urgency and inaction rooted in rationalization or despair thwarts the necessary groundswell of focused alarm-sounding. Capitulation from obstacles is not an option, however; climate self-education is key.
Such national grassroots groups as Climate Crisis Policy.org invite citizen participation to cross-study policies and solicit representative/district endorsement for a comprehensive 2022 national Earth Bill. This is one of many ways to get involved. New York needs strong citizen advocacy, implementing its 2019 climate bill. Our towns have green committees to join.
Local grassroots groups such as Clean Air Action Network and North Country Earth Action provide pathways to action on websites and Facebook pages.
I support Biden declaring a climate emergency and directing the AG to investigate and prosecute industrial and corporate polluters. I sign petitions and call representatives.
When you see the Quaker bridge pop-ups, consider the messages as reminder or outcry and please find your way to engage.
Lisa Adamson, Lake George
North Country Earth Action