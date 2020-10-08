Letter to the editor: Please help by backing Heroes Act

Editor:

People struggling here and around the world have been waiting for months for Congress to pass an emergency COVID-19 response bill. What is Congress not understanding about this emergency?

Projections are that global hunger will double, and thousands of infants will suffer or die of severe malnutrition. An estimated 80 million children are at risk of vaccine-preventable disease for lack of access to regular health services. AIDS, TB, malaria cases and deaths are projected to rise to levels we haven't seen in 10-20 years. It is not, fight TB or COVID-19. It is, fight both. Walls don’t hold off germs.

What can be more important for members of Congress right now than doing their job? I'm calling on Representative Stefanik and senators Schumer and Gillibrand to get creative, fight, prioritize, and not give up on passing an emergency COVID-19 bill that helps Americans and those struggling in lower-income countries. Support the newly introduced Heroes Act.

Susan Oehser, Bakers Mills

