Letter to the editor: Please don't ruin lovely Glens Falls

Editor:

I just finished a book where the author bemoans that over a 20-year span, architects have taken down beautiful buildings in Britain and replaced them with cement monstrosities.

It brings to mind the solid concrete wall on the South Glens Falls-Glens Falls bridge, blocking our view of the mighty Hudson River falls and remember, continuing north from there, the quaint shops at the top of that hill — and now we have a Burger King at a Glens Falls entrance, Glen Street, its main street.

Now Glens Falls' elected officials are pondering allowing a multi-dwelling apartment building on the same main corridor, which would replace a peaceful green space and block any view of a beautifully designed stone church.

Glens Falls is my hometown, don't ruin it, please.

Karen Dewey, Corinth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0