Letter to the editor: Please don't dissolve village government

I am a frequent visitor, for over 30 years, to the village of Lake George as well as many of my friends.

The management of the village never ceases to amaze me as they intertwine the large events, numerous concerts, car, motorcycle, craft and fireworks shows into their daily life without disturbing the daily life, the beauty of the lakefront, parks, sidewalks and flowers!

Lake George Village is a vibrant, exciting and safe place to visit! The Hon. Mayor Blais, in concert with his staff, who I have seen constantly watering, trimming, collecting garbage, etc., have created a masterpiece of tourism! The wonderful free fireworks, in addition to free music in Shepard Park, and beautiful visitor center are a small price to pay for the parking meters around the village. To think about dissolving a government like this is unthinkable! If I had the privilege of living in a beautiful village like Lake George, I would most certainly vote no on Sept. 13, 2022.

Lake George Village is a beautiful place to visit and, "for me," to eventually live. Please do not dissolve this beautiful government! Truly one of a kind. Please vote no on Sept. 13, 2022. Thank you.

Russell Bracher, Brooklyn