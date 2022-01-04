Letter to the editor: Please consider foster parenting

Editor:

The holidays are a time for cheer, family, food and joy. They’re also a time to give thanks. That’s why I am writing to thank all of our foster families in this community for opening their hearts and homes to children in foster care, especially at this critical time of the year.

While the holiday season is positive for most of us, that’s not always the case for kids from the foster care system. For a child removed from their home due to abuse, neglect or other safety reasons, the holidays often bring up — and out — a lot of conflicting feelings and emotions. In one recent informal poll of foster youth, over 80 percent of them said they miss their families during the holiday season, while another 8 percent said that the time of year can be hard when it seems like everyone else has their families around.

I am writing to thank all of our foster families for opening your hearts and home to children in foster care to them within our community! I appreciate your caring and sensitive approach to the needs of our foster youth during this holiday season.

Gratitude is the goal of this letter, and I’m especially grateful to the foster families I get to work with in this community. And next year, I hope I’ll be able to add even more names to my list. If you’ve ever wondered about being foster parent, I encourage you contact us, even if it is just with questions. Long term as well as part time (respite care) foster parenting is needed in our community.

You can give me a call at 518-948-0522, visit our website www.northernriversfostercare.org, as well as our Facebook page or email kari.carroll@northernriversfostercare for more information. If not you, then who?

Kari Carroll, Queensbury

