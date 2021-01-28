Letter to the editor: Please care, for everyone's sake

Editor:

Our world is dying, and it didn’t have to be.

It could have been stopped at the beginning but it didn’t happen, because the powers that be closed their eyes and fooled those people that believed what they were told. And here we are, each day more sick, more dying and people walking around with their noses uncovered by their masks.

I wear my mask everywhere except in my own space. As I walk outdoors, I see masks lying on the sidewalks and in the street. Wake up people, this is no joke, and I am afraid for me, my family and my neighbors.

I have put my name in where I live for the vaccine as I am 91, going on 92 this year. I am praying each day for our world to be saved, but it’s up to us all to do the right things to stamp out this horrible scourge. It’s real, and it doesn’t care if you are rich, poor, young or old. We have to care. Please!

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0