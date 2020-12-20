Letter to the editor: Please bring back our brightest light

Editor:
To the brightest star in the Charles Wood Cancer Center — Lisa — you were the brightest! Always there for all of us! How dare they let that go. Please bring back (in some capacity) but don’t turn the light out. I sink each time I don’t see that bright light. We all miss you so much! Bring her back please! You turned off the brightest star at Christmas time?! What are you thinking? Thank you Lisa!
Mary Crocitto, Lake George
