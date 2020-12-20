 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Please bring back our brightest light

Letter to the editor: Please bring back our brightest light

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

To the brightest star in the Charles Wood Cancer Center — Lisa — you were the brightest! Always there for all of us! How dare they let that go. Please bring back (in some capacity) but don’t turn the light out. I sink each time I don’t see that bright light. We all miss you so much! Bring her back please! You turned off the brightest star at Christmas time?! What are you thinking? Thank you Lisa!

Mary Crocitto, Lake George

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News