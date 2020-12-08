Letter to the editor: Please be aware of bicycle safety

Editor:

As the days get shorter and the bicycle boom continues, this is a good time for a few bicycle safety reminders. For many, the most glaring issue facing bicycle riders in the Greater Glens Fall and Lake George areas would be riding bikes at dusk or night without lights.

Just as for motor vehicles, it is the law that bicyclists must have a front (white) and rear (red) light when operating on or near roads at night. Of course, it is always useful to be courteous and anticipate unlawful actions by others — always ride defensively! There is ample evidence that wearing a helmet enhances safety, as does bright, reflective clothing.

Bikers should ride with traffic on the right side of the road. We have no local laws against riding on the sidewalk, and sometimes this might be a safe alternative. However, if you choose to do so, it is important to slow down and yield to pedestrians. Also be aware of people with dogs on a leash. When in doubt, dismount.

We are fortunate to have some wonderful bicycling opportunities in our area and a vibrant bike community. A valuable resource for more information about local biking is www.bikewarrenco.org. When everyone does their part, we can continue to enjoy safe cycling. Please!