Letter to the editor: Please ask questions before you vote

Editor:

I have some questions to ask voters about the stakes in this election:

Do you believe there is a deadly virus in our country and that it has that has killed over 170,000 people, including nearly 100 in NY-21?

Do you know that the postmaster general, appointed by Trump, has removed and has destroyed over 650 high-speed mail sorting machines, including at least one in Syracuse? Do you know that this has greatly slowed the delivery of mail just prior to the election?

Do you know that Trump says if he is re-elected, will eliminate the payroll, which funds Social Security, SSI, and Medicare?

Do you understand that defunding Social Security and Medicare would severely harm senior citizens who have paid thousands of dollars into this system and who depend on that income to live?

Do you know that Elise Stefanik voted five times to kill protections for pre-existing conditions and leave 64,000 northern New Yorkers without health care?

Pease vote for Biden/Harris and Tedra Cobb. They will work to expand, not take away, our access to affordable healthcare and to the vote.

Everything in this letter can be fact-checked.

Terry de la Vega, Potsdam

