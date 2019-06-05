Editor:
I wish to thank Michael Goot and The Post-Star for the “situational awareness” created by Robert Mueller’s recent resignation as special counsel. Now it’s time for everyone to choose up sides in a “game” that’s not “fair” by any stretch of the imagination! Rules? None!
Pelosi and Schumer want to show off their intelligence in this “game” where their collective IQ has nothing to do with it! They want a clean kill so they won’t get the “mud” thrown by Mitch McConnell gets all over them. McConnell will not impeach – no matter what crime Trump is shown to commit.
On the other hand – we’re blessed to have a few brave souls like Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren that have not forgotten how to “fight.” The true heroes of war are the ones that didn’t come back!
I grew up in America in a place a long time ago and far away! It was the great “melting pot” of immigrants that could and did anything they set their minds to do from saving the world to going back and forth to the moon. We were taught to “play fair” and California made huge investments in GI Bills and free education. And I learned to play baseball along with Jackie Robinson!
The last “good war” I can remember was when we defended South Korea from the invading North Koreans. Truman decided against using the “bomb” because it would not have been “fair.” Then somehow we cooked up a war in Vietnam and lost our “innocence” – and have never been able to get it back again!
We’re now told that if we want “to make America great again” it’s OK to lie and cheat and become “bigots” – and turn our backs on everything that we used to care about! Like playing “fair.”
Ron Hintz, Argyle