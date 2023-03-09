First, the fossil fuel companies gouged us, making record profits, using Putin's war as an excuse. Now, since single use plastic bags are outlawed, they are fighting back. Once, you could take a handful of snap peas or a bunch of grapes at the supermarket. Now, at Aldi, Price Chopper and Hannaford, these arrive at the store packed in heavy Ziplock bags of about 2 pound weight. Who needs 2 pounds of snap peas? Fossil fuel companies are trying to force us to buy like this. You may, if they are sold by the pound, still take what you need, but that does nothing to stop the use of all this extra plastic.

Look at our winter, if I can call it that. As of Feb. 26, my yard was still unfrozen, and as green as it is in the summer. Temperatures are, in general, running way above normal, and "wintry mix" of snow, sleet and freezing rain is the norm, rather than just plain snow, and more "wintry mix" is forecast for the weekend. Meanwhile, plastic products overflow our landfills, and trap and kill sea life in the big gyres of plastic garbage in the oceans. And, we are breathing in microplastics, which have been found even in the Antarctic, the Himalayas, and in mother's breast milk. Our infants are both ingesting and breathing plastics.

What are we doing to ourselves and to the earth? I urge you to refrain from buying things that are wrapped or contained in plastic.

Jahnn Gibson

Johnstown