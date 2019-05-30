Editor:
I am neither for nor against the Glens Falls runway extension. It was certainly long enough for the planes I had based there, however, I wonder about Stiling Knight’s example as to why the runway should be extended. Stiling states a large plane left South America and ran dry of fuel attempting to land at JFK in New York City and would have had less loss of life had it been directed to Glens Falls. One would think the Glens Falls airport is somewhat farther north than JFK Airport. Had the plane been directed farther north, wouldn’t it have run dry of fuel along the Hudson Valley, or does Stiling think it could have performed a “Sully” landing in the river itself?
Steve Decker, Queensbury