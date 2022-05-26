Letter to the editor: Plan to kill milfoil should proceed

Editor:

This is about the proposal that the herbicide, ProcellaCOR, be put in Lake George to fight the advancing milfoil weed that’s starting to choke the lake. The application target spot is right by my dock, the place where I pump water to my vegetable garden, lawn and unavoidably gurgle a bit when I swim. The question that properly surfaces is, what are the risks?

I am a career scientist and although lake hydrology isn’t my field, I do know how to evaluate studies and conclusions. My scientific expertise is based on separating emotional conclusions and bias from quantifiable confidence levels. I’ve studied the effects of ProcellaCOR mainly because, well, my property is as close to the treatment as it gets. I’m health-wise conservative, you might say.

I carefully reviewed material online with the focus of “show me hazards” and “document the hazards with hard data” so, if possible, I can adamantly defend Lake George.

I found nothing that could be used to conclude that ProcellaCOR is unsafe as proposed — nothing. I believed that there surely is something hazardous (considering the proposed treatment process) and scoured the internet for anything. There is a lot of data. I studied the product label, which is reviewed by every agency that is chartered to protect us. It is an unusually detailed five-pages-long document of use and care by the manufacturer, SePRO. In the description, lake waters are described that fit the Lake George profile very well. In my mind, the product label for baked beans raises questions, but the ProcellaCOR herbicide label is a dissertation that answers every question I could think of.

I certainly respect those who claim information is lacking or claim that some approving agency may be dishonored because a historical conclusion was reversed when new data surfaced. Revising positions is, in fact, the root of science. We update conclusions based on fresh data. This strengthens our knowledge rather than diminishes it.

For now, ProcellaCOR is the product of choice to maintain the quality of Lake George. Stalling or casting emotional doubt is what will generate a hazard. The risk of a dying, weed-clotted lake should be addressed before it’s unmanageable.

Arthur Levy, Huletts Landing

