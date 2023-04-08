I totally disagree with plans to do away with fossil fuels, especially in our area. Winters are difficult enough without worrying about heat and cooking during power outages. Anything we can possibly do to offset carbon emissions in this country is a drop in the bucket when the rest of the world such as China is increasing the use of fossil fuels. It's not only fossil fuels. It's countries dumping waste and garbage in our oceans and rivers. If we don't have the means to offset these problems in concert with other nations, what we do will have little impact on the condition of our planet.

The same holds true with electric vehicles. It takes fossil fuels to produce the energy to provide power to charge the vehicles not to mention the strain on the already taxed electrical grid. To provide materials to produce energy storage in these automobiles means child labor will increase in Third World countries, killing them with prolonged exposure to these elements. I am all for alternative resources to today's problems, however, it must be unilateral to succeed. We must first fix our problems in our country by finding alternate means to produce energy such as nuclear power, solar and wind. Our infrastructure also must be updated to facilitate the needs to improve our situation. We are already taxed to the limit. Where will the funds come from to pay for all of this? Let's start by having committees made up of real everyday people to discuss and respond to this situation not overpaid corporate people and politicians.