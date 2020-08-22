Letter to the editor: Plan is just a token effort on solid waste

Editor:
The draft Warren County Local Solid Waste Management Plan does not constitute a meaningful waste management strategy. It recommends some token efforts (e.g. two-sided printing) that will have no measurable effect. It also does not reflect current thinking about reducing, reusing or recycling solid waste while also building our local economies.
A meaningful plan should prioritize at least these steps:
• Enforce the County’s 1991 “source separation” law prohibiting haulers from taking recyclables to the incinerator;
• License local waste haulers and require quarterly reporting about the waste and recyclables they collect and where it goes;
• Local haulers, some representing enormous corporations, should pay the county a surcharge of at least $10 per ton of waste collected. Even if these small fees are charged back to consumers, a $10 per ton fee would cost $4 to $5 per person a year while generating about $550,000 in revenue. That $550,000 would more than cover a coordinator to increase recycling and establish meaningful approaches to waste reduction, including establishing composting facilities and reuse centers;
• Begin charging consumers a “pay as you throw” fee. Even a small fee will do more to educate consumers about the health, societal and environmental costs of unchecked solid waste disposal than any number of new websites, brochures, or seminars.
The plan’s woefully unambitious goal of reducing waste by 1-2% will leave our children and grandchildren awash in trash. It will also continue to feed an outdated incinerator that is the nation’s biggest lead emitter and the third highest mercury emitter per ton of waste burned. As one of tens of thousands who live downwind of the plant, I ask you: who would want to vacation, live or raise children, in a county with that future hanging over them?
Katherine Roome, Cambridge
