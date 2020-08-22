Letter to the editor: Plan is just a token effort on solid waste

Editor:

The draft Warren County Local Solid Waste Management Plan does not constitute a meaningful waste management strategy. It recommends some token efforts (e.g. two-sided printing) that will have no measurable effect. It also does not reflect current thinking about reducing, reusing or recycling solid waste while also building our local economies.

A meaningful plan should prioritize at least these steps:

• Enforce the County’s 1991 “source separation” law prohibiting haulers from taking recyclables to the incinerator;

• License local waste haulers and require quarterly reporting about the waste and recyclables they collect and where it goes;

• Local haulers, some representing enormous corporations, should pay the county a surcharge of at least $10 per ton of waste collected. Even if these small fees are charged back to consumers, a $10 per ton fee would cost $4 to $5 per person a year while generating about $550,000 in revenue. That $550,000 would more than cover a coordinator to increase recycling and establish meaningful approaches to waste reduction, including establishing composting facilities and reuse centers;