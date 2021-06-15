Letter to the editor: Plan for Corinth building is concerning

Editor:

I'm feeling concern over a large proposed 60-unit, three-story transitional apartment building to be located on Pine Street in Corinth.

The property is owned by Hudson River Federal Credit Union, to be donated to RISE. There has been no information or public hearings to inform the public, it has been swept under the carpet by the local officials.

RISE rents these low income units to mental health patients and recovering addicts, with 15 units for low income seniors and 15 low income apartments.

This proposed project had a "public zoom hearing" on the Hudson River Credit Union web page, invite only, with eight people. Someone asked if there would be a public hearing, and the answer was no, that was the public hearing.

Please view that tape, someone shared the tape with me, that's how I found out about the proposal. The concerns I have as a taxpayer — we have no public transportation for people to get to and work a job, there are no jobs in the village, we do not have mental health services, we have no hospital, no addiction support services, and we have not had our own police force in years.