Letter to the editor: Pick Whitehead for vacant seat

Editor:

As residents, taxpayers, and small business owners in the town of Queensbury, we encourage the Town Board to do what is best for the community in these very challenging times and appoint Travis Whitehead to the vacant seat on as quickly as possible.

His education, engineering background, analytical abilities, dedication to factually representing residents as a fiscal watchdog, as well as his longtime residence in the area, more than qualify him as the most outstanding candidate.

In the months to come as the economic consequences of the pandemic impact our local budgets and government, we need a proven non-partisan, objective voice on the Queensbury Town Board. As many know, Travis is an ardent independent supporter of responsible government spending, conserving energy in an environmentally sound and efficient manner and taking an analytical approach to problems/issues.