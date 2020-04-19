Letter to the editor: Pick Whitehead for vacant seat

Editor:
As residents, taxpayers, and small business owners in the town of Queensbury, we encourage the Town Board to do what is best for the community in these very challenging times and appoint Travis Whitehead to the vacant seat on as quickly as possible.
His education, engineering background, analytical abilities, dedication to factually representing residents as a fiscal watchdog, as well as his longtime residence in the area, more than qualify him as the most outstanding candidate.
In the months to come as the economic consequences of the pandemic impact our local budgets and government, we need a proven non-partisan, objective voice on the Queensbury Town Board. As many know, Travis is an ardent independent supporter of responsible government spending, conserving energy in an environmentally sound and efficient manner and taking an analytical approach to problems/issues.
During the November 2019 elections, as an independent, Travis gained nearly 45% of the vote as a runner-up and therefore deserves an appointment to the temporary position as a replacement for Jennifer Switzer, Queensbury Town Board, Ward 4. During the campaign, Travis met with many of the Ward 4 constituents and is well known in the ward. Additionally, for several years, Travis has been an active participant in town meetings and meetings of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and is well regarded for his research of data and factual representation on a wide variety of issues.
For these any many other reasons, Travis is the most qualified and deserving of the opportunity to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat on the Queensbury Town Board.
John and Lara Currie, Queensbury
