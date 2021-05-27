Letter to the editor: Pick up your trash in our lovely park

Editor:

Thank you, David Blow, for your letter pleading with everyone to dispose of their trash responsibly! I, too, am disgusted by the trash in our beautiful park! The city is doing everything to make it enjoyable! Why can't we all care as much? I walk through the park every day from Fire Road, past the playground, and out to Horicon Avenue, picking up trash as I go.

I can't believe people do what they do! I've heard that the court area is a mess, too, from others I meet, though I haven't seen for myself.

To those who are guilty, have none of your parents ever taught you to "pick up after yourself?"

The whole situation is a shame and shame on you, who are trashing our park!

Naomi Hanlon, Glens Falls

