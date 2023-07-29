I read with interest a recent story in The Post-Star about President’s Biden’s efforts to reduce health care costs which are increasingly a challenge for many New Yorkers. As these costs rise, it is more important than ever to find affordable and effective ways to treat pain and other health conditions. One such way is physical therapy!

Physical therapists are licensed healthcare professionals who are specialists in evaluating and treating all musculoskeletal problems. Physical therapists use exercise, activities, modalities and manual therapy among other other techniques to help people improve their movement and function. These movement specialists can treat a wide range of conditions, including back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, knee pain, hip pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, TMJ, stroke rehabilitation, post-surgical rehabilitation, and sports injuries.

What many people do not realize is that you do not need a referral from a doctor to see a physical therapist. This is known as "direct access," and it means that you can make an appointment directly with a physical therapist, saving time and money. These visits are usually covered through employer-provided health care coverage and other insurance plans.

The New York Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association is working to reduce barriers to care, and I encourage anyone who is in pain to talk to a physical therapist. It is an affordable and effective way to improve your health and quality of life.

Denise Didio Buher,

Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy,

Queensbury