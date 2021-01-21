Letter to the editor: Phony zeal covers dangerous urges

Editor:

“A dangerous ambition more often lurks behind the specious mask of zeal for the rights of the people than under the forbidden appearance of zeal for the firmness and efficiency of government. History will teach us that the former has been found a much more certain road to the introduction of despotism than the latter, and that of those men who have overturned the liberties of republics, the greatest number have begun their career by paying an obsequious court to the people; commencing demagogues, and ending tyrants.” (Federalist Paper No. 1, Alexander Hamilton, 1788)

This is a clear and prescient statement that well defines recent events and those political leaders who have participated in the attempted coup that we have suffered.

The Trump/Stefanik/Cruz cabal has sought to overthrow the legitimate government of our country, while claiming to protect the rights of all Americans. Their lies and actions have gotten people killed.