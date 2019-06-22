Editor:
We live in a very rural town of Brant Lake where cellphone service is not always available. We have to depend on our landline to communicate with the world. About a month and a half ago (beginning of May) we began to have a problem with our phone service (an ever increasing hum). We call to have it repaired and were told that it would be at least three weeks (June 5) before anybody to come out to look at the problem. Well we got lucky, a repairman was in the area earlier than our appointment so he came to check out our problem (he did not fix it). A second repairman came on June 5, checked a couple of spots on our road and left not fixing the problem. The very next day there was a repairman working in my area on another problem on our street and when he left so did our service. We called from our cellphone to see if they could come back to fix it. You would think that the phone company would be able to call that repairman and send him back, you would be wrong! When we called to complain it seems that because the repairman was working on another problem they couldn't come back to fix mine. After several calls to the corporate office, the earliest repair date isn't until June 26. We will be without service for 20 days. I think with today's technology this is totally ridiculous. (As I am typing this letter my internet service keeps going in and out, but that's a whole different problem.) Can somebody help?
Phil Smith, Brant Lake