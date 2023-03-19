Last Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement saying that due to Walgreens refusing to sell abortion pills by mail in 20 states, so California will no longer be doing business with Walgreens and any other businesses that refuse to allow certain care to customers. This comes after many people shared their experience with trying to get prescriptions that pharmacists would refuse to fill due to the pharmacist’s own religious beliefs. This is why I think that New York should make it illegal to refuse to refill prescriptions because what Walgreens and other pharmacies like CVS are allowing their workers to do is unacceptable and potentially life-threatening. Their policies allow for pharmacists and other employees to refuse selling items to customers based on their own religious beliefs. Mifepristone is a synthetic steroid that is mostly used for medically induced abortions but is also used in the treatment of Cushing syndrome and uterine leiomyomas. This to me is a huge factor in why refusing to refill medication for any reason should be illegal because the pharmacist who’s filling it doesn’t know why the patient was prescribed it and has no reason to know to begin with. Refusal of medication that is against a person’s religious beliefs can be very harmful to the patient and cause lots of long-term effects because when taking a medication, you never want to miss a dose.