Saratoga sponsored "No Mow May" to help feed our pollinators. I followed suit in Johnstown, but where are the pollinators? I have many dandelions, violets, lily of the valley and some other flowering things. My neighbor has a flowering crab, but in the last 3 weeks, I have only seen 7 pollinators, 6 living, 1 dead. My yard, and Carol's tree ought to be buzzing with pollinators.

Pollinators are an important part of the food chain. They pollinate our crops, so that they will produce food; food for us and for the cattle we eat. No pollinators, no food. It's that simple.

I am sure the use of pesticides, on farms and on private lawns, are helping to kill them off. Not only do these pesticides kill pollinators, but I am sure they kill the birds that eat the pollinators. I used to awaken to a riot of birdsong. Now, I'm lucky to hear a couple of "cheeps" in the morning.

What are we doing to the other creatures that share the Earth with us? Scientists say we are in the 6th great extinction, and it's caused by us. Not only will we be lonely without the birds and other of God's creatures, but pretty soon, we will be extinct ourselves, because we have killed off all the pollinators, and there won't be anything to eat!

Choice — green lawn, or food for our grandchildren.

Jahnn Swanker-Gibson,

Johnstown