Letter to the editor: Perspective needed about nuclear threat

I have no intention of scaring anyone but let's think about one little thing that has the possibility of changing every single life on earth.
When the atom bomb was first used in 1945, the intention was to save millions of lives — both Japanese and the Allies. Maybe a million Allied soldiers, sailors, airmen and millions of innocent civilians would have been killed in the months of fighting and conventional bombing of city after city, till the empire would inevitably have admitted defeat. Since then, nuclear weapons have been used only as a deterrent — Mutually Assured Destruction. We have come close to the loss of this common understanding with the Cuban Missile Crisis, when nuclear war was but a single button-push away, if not for proper negotiations. MAD has worked for almost 80 years. Why wouldn't it? Why would one entity dare start what could possibly become the biggest change to life on Earth in 65 million years? Unreal? Unbelievable? Wanna try living in it? Do some of us really, really want to start over? I'm sure there is. Anyway ...
Putin knows the reasoning of MAD. "When the early warning system receives a signal about a missile attack, we launch hundreds of missiles that are impossible to stop. ... Enemy missile warheads would inevitably reach the territory of the Russian Federation. But nothing would be left of the enemy too, because it's impossible to intercept hundreds of missiles. And this, of course, is a factor of deterrence." (AP Dec. 9, 2022) Thus, we would like to believe that he knows what would happen if he were to use nukes in any way whatsoever. But we're talking about an angry man with his hands on thousands of nuclear bombs. God help us all.
