Letter to the editor: Perspective needed about nuclear threat

When the atom bomb was first used in 1945, the intention was to save millions of lives — both Japanese and the Allies. Maybe a million Allied soldiers, sailors, airmen and millions of innocent civilians would have been killed in the months of fighting and conventional bombing of city after city, till the empire would inevitably have admitted defeat. Since then, nuclear weapons have been used only as a deterrent — Mutually Assured Destruction. We have come close to the loss of this common understanding with the Cuban Missile Crisis, when nuclear war was but a single button-push away, if not for proper negotiations. MAD has worked for almost 80 years. Why wouldn't it? Why would one entity dare start what could possibly become the biggest change to life on Earth in 65 million years? Unreal? Unbelievable? Wanna try living in it? Do some of us really, really want to start over? I'm sure there is. Anyway ...