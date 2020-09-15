Letter to the editor: Personal responsibility makes life better

Editor:

In reply to Beatriz Roman: Does a letter to the editor make me Pandora, responsible for all the ills of the world? Would your vitriol be less if I wrote law-abiding instead of middle class? The two are inextricably linked. I also take issue with the assigned heading. People who both have guns, who shoot each other, are victims? Of what, bad upbringing?

Today, just asking: Matter? To who, what for? Earns the racist label. Chris Rock discussed "two kinds" in a comedy routine. Maybe he's racist.

The character MLK asked we judge by is revealed from behavior. Every day, the news shows more mayhem. Providing concrete legitimate fact-based reasons for fear you call ignorant racism; equating raising voices with raising hell.

You think I'm ignoring and denying crimes! The Rolling Stones were prescient. They warned misplaced sympathy ends in a world, "Where every cop is a criminal and all the sinners saints."

Yes, after 40 years of jobs no one wanted, I'm comfortable. Problems? I could have boarded the give-up bus, too. No, I had a Bronx mom: "If you're looking for sympathy, you'll find it in the dictionary." Personal and responsibility are in there, too. Life is better for everyone when they're together.

Charles Ribaudo, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0