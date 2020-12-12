Letter to the editor: Persist and get your flu shot

Dr. Howard Fritz has recommended people get the flu vaccine, and we agree. At 29, my son who has an allergy to eggs has received his first flu shot, thanks to an article in the November issue of Reader’s Digest. In the article, the doctor stated that there are two egg-free flu vaccines, Flucelvax and Flublok.

I contacted a local drugstore, and they were able to give our son his vaccine. He has had no allergic reaction to the vaccine, and just a little tenderness at the injection site. Hopefully, others with egg allergies will follow his lead, and like Dr. Fritz said, do your part and get your annual flu vaccine.