Letter to the editor: Perhaps it's time for a curtain call

Editor:

A funny thing happened on the way to Washington, D.C.

Rep. Elise Stefanik took the Starlight Express to Congress and landed on Avenue Q, thinking it'll pay her Rent. Then A Chorus Line of political partisans said, "Hello, Elise!" They made her Promises, Promises, told her Anything Goes, and to Paint Your Wagon in Trump's Show Boat colors. She did, and dreamed of the King and I while hitching her wagon to The Lyin' King's horse. They told her, "It's all right, we Ain't Misbehavin."

Ms. Stefanik thought she knew How to Succeed in Politics Without Really Trying. But Washington ain't no Wonderful Town. And it turned out that politics is no Sunday in the Park with Donald. Her wagon's mired in Grease, leaving behind a trail of manure a foot deep, and she's Les Miserables. Elise Got Her Gun, but threw away Her Shot at a respectable legacy when The World Turned Upside Down in the City of Angels.

It may be Bye Bye Elise as she goes Into the Woods. When she's left crying "Mama Mia!, my political career was nothing but Follies" and retires to Oklahoma!, it won't be Funny, Girl.

Political life can be Wicked. And it's sure no Cabaret.

Robert Hagstrom, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0