Letter to the editor: People who rack up debts should pay them

OK, it's a new year and time for a rant, noticing that the regulars always get their letters published, here goes. Everyone says The Post-Star is biased, I always felt it because of the number of anti-administration letters constantly published.

Then I realized the pro-Trump supporters aren't complaining constantly so maybe that's why we don't see their letters. Although all you have to do is look at the commentary that are published from Chicago, L.A., Baltimore and of course all the political cartoons and you know there is a bias lean.

But let's get on to what really bothers me. The candidates are looking for votes by saying let's pay off $47 million of student debt. Excuse me, those of us who did not go off to college to get a degree with promises of a better-paying job, worked and paid taxes all the while you were off getting your education. And now, you want the rest of us to pay for your education, no way.