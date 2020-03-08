Letter to the editor: People who rack up debts should pay them

Editor:
OK, it's a new year and time for a rant, noticing that the regulars always get their letters published, here goes. Everyone says The Post-Star is biased, I always felt it because of the number of anti-administration letters constantly published.
Then I realized the pro-Trump supporters aren't complaining constantly so maybe that's why we don't see their letters. Although all you have to do is look at the commentary that are published from Chicago, L.A., Baltimore and of course all the political cartoons and you know there is a bias lean.
But let's get on to what really bothers me. The candidates are looking for votes by saying let's pay off $47 million of student debt. Excuse me, those of us who did not go off to college to get a degree with promises of a better-paying job, worked and paid taxes all the while you were off getting your education. And now, you want the rest of us to pay for your education, no way.
That way of thinking goes right along with the foolish commercials on constantly, do you owe the IRS, have you got back taxes owed, we can settle them for a fraction of what you owe. And the credit commercial asking do you have thousands of credit card debt, we can settle that for a fraction of what you owe. What are we teaching the youth of today, you spend foolishly, you don't pay your debts, you don't live within your means, but don't worry, we'll make someone else pay for it.
Thankfully my parents taught me live within your means, don't buy what you can't afford, work hard to pay off any incurred debts, and hopefully my wife and I instilled that reasoning in our son. And God bless America.
Edward Charpentier, Hudson Falls
Editor's Note: The Post-Star publishes all letters it receives and does not cherry-pick because of the content. It also publishes a variety of editorial cartoons, but we concede that editorial cartoons tend to satirize those in power and not those who are seeking power.