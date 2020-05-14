Letter to the editor: People who know things know Trump is a liar

Editor,
As our country hurtles towards the most incredible health and financial collapse in history, we are forced to watch the complete and total failure of national leadership as our Chief of Chaos confuses running the country with producing a professional wrestling match.
So we have Gorgeous Don against the evil Democrats, nasty journalists, crooked FBI and the disgusting like you’ve never seen before Chinese. As the top, incredible, unbelievable and most unfairly treated victim in presidential history, he strikes back in fabulous style by suggesting that we inject bleach into our bodies.
Legitimate questions about his election misbehavior are labeled treasonous and those who dare ask are called traitors. Questions about our defense against this historic plague are thrown back as being nasty and disgusting, along with suggestions that the reporter in question drop dead.
Gorgeous Don brooks no competition for the center-ring spotlight as he minimizes and then eliminates from view anyone who actually knows what the hell they’re talking about. As the nation divides itself into two tribes, the masked and the defiantly bare-faced, our pompadoured hero begins a campaign to claim, in advance, that the coming election, which all polls predict he will lose, is fake, fraudulent like nobody has ever seen and being stolen by a bunch of poopy-heads.
Respectable Republican Party members have decided to let the man they once despised and derided as a lunatic run the three-ring show as the crowd cheers and cries for blood. So this I can tell you and to be perfectly honest, I’ve been hearing from lots of people, people who know things and these people that know things all say the same thing. The next time you hear our fake president say “believe me when I tell you,” he’s lying.
Bill Martin
Cathy Rosenblatt
Glens Falls
