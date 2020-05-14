Letter to the editor: People who know things know Trump is a liar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor,

As our country hurtles towards the most incredible health and financial collapse in history, we are forced to watch the complete and total failure of national leadership as our Chief of Chaos confuses running the country with producing a professional wrestling match.

So we have Gorgeous Don against the evil Democrats, nasty journalists, crooked FBI and the disgusting like you’ve never seen before Chinese. As the top, incredible, unbelievable and most unfairly treated victim in presidential history, he strikes back in fabulous style by suggesting that we inject bleach into our bodies.

Legitimate questions about his election misbehavior are labeled treasonous and those who dare ask are called traitors. Questions about our defense against this historic plague are thrown back as being nasty and disgusting, along with suggestions that the reporter in question drop dead.