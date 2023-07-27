More facts, feel like people have gone beyond brainwashed. The article recently here on air quality was bogus and written by someone with very little knowledge of climate control and indoor air quality, another is the difference between and indictment and a conviction, a grand jury versus a trial. Please look these up! Another one is the weather, 10 years ago it was called El Nino and in the '80s it was acid rain. In the '90s, it was the ozone layer. Ya know how many glaciers there were the day Al Gore was born? You should look that up too because for some odd reason it's the same number, strange huh?? As I live here in good old upstate NY and still seeing people walking around like they're being attacked with chemical weapons going into Stewart's to get cigarettes. And the most recent article on mass shootings. How about you look at the actual stats? They've risen dramatically since 2020. Drug crisis, migrant crisis, financial crisis all being ignored or intentionally let go on. Come on readers take your blinders off and realize the BS that's going on! There are states with zero gun laws with super low gun crime stats unlike NY, CA and IL with the strictest laws in the country with the highest amount of crimes committed with a firearm. Since 2020, people have become brainwashed and plain old cowards who need something to guide them even if it's fear brought on by propaganda. That's pathetic! Wake up, go out and breathe some air and hit up your local shooting range and yell at your gun to fire and see how it reacts! It's a good test to show how evil legal firearm ownership really is. Cowards!