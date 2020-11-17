Letter to the editor: People voted then votes were counted

Editor:
The best proof that there has been no voter fraud on behalf of Democrats is the fact that Mitch McConnell won re-election. If there actually had been a massive, nationwide operation to “steal” the election involving Democratic and Republican secretaries of state, board of election members and poll workers, that they all managed to keep secret and also left no trace of, there is absolutely no way on God’s green Earth they would have left Mitch McConnell in office to be a thorn in Joe Biden’s side. They would have flicked him off like a pesky fly.
Joe Biden has won, and Trump has lost, not because of fraud but because more people wanted Biden to be president than wanted Trump. Plain and simple. It’s not fraud. It’s called democracy. The people vote and then you count the votes. If, in order to have your candidate win, you have to try to invalidate people’s votes on a massive scale, then that is where the fraud is happening. That is where democracy is getting eviscerated.
Tanya Goldstein, Salem
