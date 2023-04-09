This publication that would rather sneak in little filler stories that no one cares about, and collect big bucks to print advertisements that no one looks at than feed their people real news, all of a sudden has decided that, for today anyway, they will mirror the real newspapers and fill the front pages with the anti-American garbage about the ex-president of these un-united states.

The (and now is the time for me to use caution or I will once again get censored by this left-leaning "publication") people standing in protest, chomping at the bit to bring this country onto its knees, chanting lock him up (not able to think up anything new on their own) having the nerve to wave American flags. Bet not one of these people have voted in the last 16 years!

The relief in their eyes, trembling in fear that the Donald will run again says it all.

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury