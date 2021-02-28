Letter to the editor" People of New York deserve better

Editor:
Why do so many of our fellow citizens blindly support their given political party? Governor Cuomo’s infamous nursing home order was common knowledge last March for many of us who do not solely rely on left-wing media, yet we are only now hearing universal outrage for perhaps the greatest mistake in policy-making since the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. Why is this?
Governor Cuomo’s secretary personally apologized to the Democratic Party for the political inconvenience of this order, not the order itself. Our attorney general slow-walked an investigation while gaslighting various charities/nonprofits and pushing through lawsuits against the NYPD and failing to hold accountable the looters and rioters who the police were engaged with during weeks of turmoil last summer.
After reading Time Magazine’s confessional where they admitted to “securing” the election, one does not have to assume too much to reason many more were complicit in this cover-up than Andrew Cuomo.
Assemblyman Ron Kim stated how he was bullied by Governor Cuomo after only recently sounding the alarm on this travesty. While I empathize with Assemblyman Kim, I believe we also have the right to hold him and every other member of our state Legislature, administration and the media accountable who touted Andrew Cuomo’s “success” in the battle against COVID-19.
We should also hold accountable all who spread misinformation regarding known therapeutics that a great percentage of doctors worldwide were already prescribing to treat the symptoms of COVID-19. How many people died due to the politicization of these medications?
Impeachment of Governor Cuomo is a great first step, but it should be followed by the immediate resignation of all who contributed to this entire saga. The citizens of New York deserve much better than what these “civil servants” and “journalists” have given us.
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station