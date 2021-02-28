Letter to the editor" People of New York deserve better

Editor:

Why do so many of our fellow citizens blindly support their given political party? Governor Cuomo’s infamous nursing home order was common knowledge last March for many of us who do not solely rely on left-wing media, yet we are only now hearing universal outrage for perhaps the greatest mistake in policy-making since the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. Why is this?

Governor Cuomo’s secretary personally apologized to the Democratic Party for the political inconvenience of this order, not the order itself. Our attorney general slow-walked an investigation while gaslighting various charities/nonprofits and pushing through lawsuits against the NYPD and failing to hold accountable the looters and rioters who the police were engaged with during weeks of turmoil last summer.

After reading Time Magazine’s confessional where they admitted to “securing” the election, one does not have to assume too much to reason many more were complicit in this cover-up than Andrew Cuomo.