Letter to the editor: People in pain need help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy is the worse chronic pain there is, nothing is worse. The people with RSD or any other chronic pain cannot get medication that helps. This means that the quality of their life is not very good.

Thank you politicians for seeing things with one eye, as usual, and not making in your laws any allowance for people with chronic pain.

If my son’s last name was Stec, Schumer or Stefanik, you can bet that help would be there in a heartbeat, but there are not enough people with chronic pain to make a difference in elections so nothing is done.

There must be hundreds of people with chronic pain. I wish someone would take up their cause and see if some help can be found. This would help greatly, with the quality of their lives. Someone please help these people.

Don Kruger, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0