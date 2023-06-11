I have been dealing with medical debt since 2005. I had a severe injury and ended up on disability, and unable to work. I was already a low-income individual and despite being on Medicare, I still ended up with tons of medical debt from not only that debilitating hospital visit, but from every other hospital visit after that. My medical issues were extensive, ranging from extreme migraines to breast cancer screenings to care for PTSD. While I am careful to only go to select hospitals and urgent cares — all St. Peter’s care partners — I kept racking up debt because even though they accepted my Medicare, I would accrue debt from copays for the visits. Inevitably, the debt I ended up with and my outstanding copays prevented me from being seen by a doctor. All these years I used credit cards to pay for these visits, damaging my credit score, even though the only thing on it is my medical debt. This debt has prevented me from ever buying a car or owning a house, keeping me stuck in my apartment for the last 17 years.