Letter to the editor: People are envious of Trump's performance

To answer Mr. Tomaski's enquiring letter about why people can't leave Donald Trump alone, the answer is simple. The Democrats (being polite) have nothing. The liberals never had anything, and the progressives are a dying breed of knotheads.

These people are so envious of the excellent job Mr. Trump did in his one term in office that they are still trying to sweep him under the rug. For five years, these anti-Americans fought tooth and nail against our president, trying to stop his progress. Let's think about that — why would they want an American president to fail? Scared to death, and still are.