Letter to the editor: Pennsylvania ruling is wrong

Editor:
An underhanded attempt has been made to rig the election in Pennsylvania.
Last July, citing a warning by the U.S. Postal Service about its delivery times, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration asked the state Supreme Court to extend deadlines for mail-in ballots to be received in the November election.
In a nakedly partisan 5-2 decision, the state Supreme Court ruled that "ballots received on or before 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 6 that lack a postmark, a legible postmark, or other proof of mailing, can still be counted and will be presumed to have been mailed by Election Day unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that it was mailed after Election Day."
The governor and the state Supreme Court do not have the authority to change the election law through executive and judicial fiat. So the state legislature can and must nullify the illegal state Supreme Court ruling and under Article 2 paragraph 2 of the U.S. Constitution and neither the state Supreme Court nor the U.S. Supreme Court get the last word, period, end of story.
Once again, Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court, resulting in a 4-4 deadlock and letting the lower court's ruling stand. But the Republican-controlled state legislature can still appoint a slate of electors, under Article 2 paragraph 2 of the Constitution, who would vote for Trump should he lose the popular vote due to the obvious vote-rigging, and it has the moral and legal obligation to do so.
If Trump should lose the national election because the state legislature didn't step up then America will just become more disunited and you, Mr. Chief Injustice, will be partly to blame.
Charles F. Heimerdinger, Edinburg
