Editor:
It is disturbing to witness the activity in Centennial Circle in Glens Falls by groups professing to be exercising their First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly. While millions of veterans, myself included, served this country in order to protect those rights, nowhere in the First Amendment does it give anyone license to infringe on the rights of others. It is surprising how simple the First Amendment really is. Nowhere does it give anyone the right to threaten, impede, insult or verbally abuse others. Nowhere does it allow intimidation or violence against those who may disagree with you. Apparently missing from someone's reading of the First Amendment was the phrase, "peaceably to assemble."
You have free articles remaining.
Creating an environment that frightens mothers and children, inhibits the ability of merchants to earn a living, impedes the free flow of foot and vehicle traffic, hurls profanities at innocent people is probably not what was intended by the Founding Fathers. Also in the amendment is the freedom of the press. While you may not like or agree with what is being written about you, it is the freedom of the press that democracy thrives upon. Nowhere in the First Amendment does it give anyone the right to apply those parts you like and ignore those parts you don't. I can honestly say I have no idea what message is being conveyed by the different groups, but I am probably correct in saying the phrase "peaceable assembly" is being ignored. I also can say as a veteran and gun owner, no one, in any form, should use the threat of gun violence, ever. Groups that wish to exercise their First Amendment rights should remember it applies to everyone. If they wish to be respected, respect the rights of others.
Daniel Hazewski, Glens Falls