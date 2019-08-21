Editor:
U.S. negotiations with the Taliban seem to be nearing an end, however, with the attack claimed by the Islamic State at the wedding in Kabul where a suicide bomber killed 63 people and injured another 182, it has been made clear that when troops leave Afghanistan, the country may never achieve peace.
However, if the U.S. replaces its physical presence with increased foreign aid, peace can be possible. Currently, less than 1 percent of the U.S. federal budget goes toward foreign aid, and attacks like what occurred this week are the tragic results from this substandard in foreign policy. This will also benefit the national security of the U.S. as providing economic security will restore hope amongst civilians and thus the stronghold of the Islamic State will fall.
Moreover, the issue of equal education in the country remains a large issue that will only worsen if not addressed in the current negotiations. According to the Keeping Girls in School Act (H.R.2153), a bill with strong bipartisan support and 35 co-sponsors, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, if girls’ education is prioritized in nations affected by conflict, it is predicted that violence will decrease by 37 percent as an entire new voice and perspective will be heard, supported, and integrated into the peacekeeping process.
I urge readers to give serious attention to these matters in Afghanistan and think about the ways in which we want our country’s foreign policy to evolve. Do we want to be helpful, compassionate and proactive, or do we want to let one half of our world burn, while we sit back, wait and watch as the fire jumps the break into our own yard?
Please contact your representatives in Congress to express your views on this matter and support the Keeping Girls in School Act.
Maggie Aulman, Porter Corners