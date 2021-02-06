Letter to the editor: Pay tribute to nurse we lost

With regard to the tragic death of Kristen Stevenson, it seems like one thing any of us can do for another who dies from a preventable cause is to at least try to prevent others from suffering the same fate.

Perhaps one way to do that here would be to outfit snowplows with backup cameras. If they already have them, perhaps outfit them with better ones. It’s tragically too late for her and her family, but maybe it would be a tribute to her family to make such a change.