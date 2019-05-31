Editor:
God’s word is confirmed again, as evidenced in the letter from Rev. Tom Parsons on Tuesday, May 21. To hide one’s prejudice in a kitchen story shows lack of understanding. A man of the cloth should know kings and rulers are not appointed by man but by God. Romans tells us to submit ourselves to those who rule over us.
I know nothing of the religion of the “Donald” or where he stands in relationship with God. I do expect his support of God’s precepts concerning Christianity and regard for pro-life stance along with support for Israel including Jerusalem as the capital may be pleasing to God. The regathering of the Jewish people to the Promised Land is another sure sign of God’s activity and control.
Man is concerned with global warming and the extreme weather patterns the world is experiencing, but look again. Job 37:13 tells us God sends storms as punishment or for encouragement. Mark 4:35-41 shows Christ’s control over the storm. Maybe we should pay attention to God, not Washington.
Rev. Parsons should be aware of the great apostasy spoken of for our times. He may be a part of it. We have been warned of all these things in God’s book and now in a recent book, “The Harbinger” by Jonathan Cahn. America has been warned and we are without excuse.
Change can be good, and just maybe it was God as well as people that wanted things stirred up or changed. We certainly needed it. God has shown his displeasure on other occasions. If this salad is distasteful, perhaps it is the diet you are on. With more than a thousand changed recipes and no results seen, something is being overlooked. Are we paying attention to the right things?
Carl Thomas, Stony Creek