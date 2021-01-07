Letter to the editor: Pay attention to EMS arrangement

Editor:

To the taxpayers of Lake George, the Town Board is considering changing the arrangement with the Lake George EMS Squad from contractual to a taxing district. Go to lakegeorgetown.org and read the proposal. It will raise costs to $932,000 per year and add $0.50 per thousand to your already high tax bills while not changing the service you already receive.

Keep in mind that this will be in addition to the sewer tax increase that's coming due to the failure of the village to secure full state funding before signing a contract.

As part of the proposal, $50,000 is included to cover "Special Events" such as Americade, Car Show, etc. The promoter should be footing the bill for the extra coverage required, as happens in other locations.

To the best of my knowledge, paid EMS are part of the fire departments in cities such as Glens Falls, Albany, etc. Smaller localities contract with their EMS squads to avoid the administration, pay scale, benefits, etc. that are handled within the structure of the squad. The towns, villages contract, as we do now, to avoid those entanglements. Tune in to the Zoom meeting on January! Contact the board members and tell them to keep the contract system.

John Kearney, Lake George

