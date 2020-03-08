Letter to the editor: Pathetic to say what you think about Stefanik

Editor:
I just can't believe that every day letters to the editor are constantly bashing Elise Stefanik. Are these people that bored? Not one of these complainers could shoulder her daily responsibilities. It's so much easier for them to sit behind their computers, etc., and amuse themselves. It makes no difference who their representative is, these are the same people who constantly whine, whine, whine no matter what.
It's really pathetic to see these filled with so much hate and animosity. These are the same people who spew all this anti-Trump garbage. If you are not a Trump supporter that's fine, but don't be a hypocrite and think you are so pristine. Read your own letters before you judge anybody else.
John Brooks, South Glens Falls