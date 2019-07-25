Editor:
Congratulations, Pat Leonard, on your poetry and photography. Great picture in the July 12 Post-Star. You defy the old age myth. Still golfing? Amazing.
Years ago, I couldn’t understand how you could write with such feeling about someone you loved and about a place that was so dear to you. But now I do.
Me, I write free verse. A man I once knew said: “If it don’t rhyme, it ain’t poetry.” How sad! How ignorant! I liken my poetry to an abstract painting; they both tell a story while the real (man’s word) poets are like the master painters.
Also, you mention your poems. “These poems started coming out of my head.” How familiar that sounds.
Good luck at your book signing.
Phyllis Avona, Queensbury