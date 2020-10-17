 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Past offers lesson for the Trumps

Editor:

It is time for the Romanovs first family to hire a seamstress to sew the White House silver or gold into the hems of their fur coats.

Does anyone know how the Romanovs made out after the escape from the Russian palace in Saint Petersburg?

Mr. Trump likes Russia and their leaders. They all did not end well.

I don’t expect to stop history, it’s the past Mr. Trump. You can try.

Pat Kissane, Glens Falls

